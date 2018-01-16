Area schools announce Wednesday Jan 17 closures - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Area schools announce Wednesday Jan 17 closures

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The anticipated winter weather moving across our area has prompted officials to announce school closures for Wednesday.

Closed on Wednesday: 

  • St. Tammany Parish School District
  • Lafourche Parish School District
  • Washington Parish School District
  • Tangipahoa Parish School District
  • St. James Parish School District
  • Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux
  • Northshore Technical Community College campuses
  • Terrebonne Parish School District
  • Northshore Charter Schools
  • Southern University at New Orleans
  • The Jefferson Parish Public School District
  • LSU Health New Orleans campuses
  • Lake Castle Slidell private school
  • All Catholic schools in Washington Parish, St. Tammany Parish and Jefferson Parish. 
  • Concordia Lutheran School 

