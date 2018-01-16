Cloud "rolls" through New Orleans area

That mysterious cloud you saw over the Metro Area this morning is called a roll cloud.

Meteorologist Bruce Katz explained that the cloud is a type of arcus cloud associated with the cold front that moved through the area around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Keep up with the latest on the freezing weather moving through the area by downloading the FOX 8 Weather App: fox8live.com/weatherapp.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.