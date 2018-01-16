Cloud "rolls" through New Orleans area - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Cloud "rolls" through New Orleans area

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
A roll cloud moved through New Orleans Tuesday morning. (FOX 8 Viewer) A roll cloud moved through New Orleans Tuesday morning. (FOX 8 Viewer)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

That mysterious cloud you saw over the Metro Area this morning is called a roll cloud.

Meteorologist Bruce Katz explained that the cloud is a type of arcus cloud associated with the cold front that moved through the area around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

