State, local governments prep for icy conditions

The anticipated winter weather moving across our area has prompted officials to announce school closures for Wednesday.more>>
Louisiana online and catalog shoppers will begin getting notifications to pay state sales tax that was not collected.more>>
That mysterious cloud you saw over the Metro Area this morning is called a roll cloud.more>>
As Gov. John Bel Edwards said his administration would do everything possible to keep people safe during this latest blast of wintry weather, local leaders from Jefferson Parish to the River Parishes made preparations and urged residents to stay off the streets.
State offices are closed in 48 parishes Tuesday due to freezing temperatures impacting many areas of the state.more>>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.more>>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.more>>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.more>>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.more>>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.more>>
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.more>>
A law passed in 2016 that requires online and catalog retailers to notify shoppers in Louisiana about purchases being subject to state use tax is taking effect.more>>
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.more>>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.more>>
