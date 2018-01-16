Single-digit wind chills expected in New Orleans

City of New Orleans officials are concerned there could be temperatures as low as 9 degrees with the wind chill on the South shore. And, that's something New Orleanians certainly are not used to.

That's why Mayor Mitch Landrieu is urging everyone to use extreme caution. Rain and sleet Tuesday night could lead to icy, slick conditions on streets, especially on elevated roadways. The city is asking you to stay home and off the roads. Crews are putting sand and dirt out there. They're also on standby for any road emergencies.

Officials also recommend checking on your elderly neighbors bringing your pets and plants inside. And, you can protect your home and pipes by running a spaghetti thin stream of water from the faucet furthest away from where your water connects to your house. But, the Sewerage and Water Board ask you to stop that stream once we get above freezing, that will keep the utility from having to deal with low water pressure issues.

The New Orleans Heath Department also wants you to protect yourself from the flu during this cold snap.

"Also related to this is flu. We are in the middle of one of the worst flu epidemics this state has seen in quite some time and cold weather makes you more susceptible to the flu. So, basic precautions include frequent hand washing, if you have respiratory symptoms, cough so forth, limit your contact with others and please call your doctor," said New Orleans Health Department Director, Joseph Kanter, M.D.

Warming shelters in the city are now open. But, for those of you at home, the New Orleans Fire Department is urging you to be careful with alternative heating sources like space heaters and generators. You need a carbon monoxide detector if you're going to use one, only use them in a well ventilated room by slightly opening the window, don't leave them unattended especially with children or pets, and unplug them when you're not using them.

Copyright WVUE 2018. All rights reserved.