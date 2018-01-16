La DOTD: Road Closure information - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

La DOTD: Road Closure information

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: La DOTD Source: La DOTD
(WVUE) -

For information on road closures with the winter weather moving across the New Orleans area, click here

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly