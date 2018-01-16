LSU men's basketball squanders early lead as Georgia wins late - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

LSU men's basketball squanders early lead as Georgia wins late

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
LSU looked to be recovering from their Saturday home loss to Alabama nicely with a 12-point lead over Georgia in the early goings Tuesday in Baton Rouge but the Bulldogs stormed back to take the lead for good with five seconds left.

Brandon Sampson led the Tigers with 17 points and was one of three in double digits, joined by Duop Reath and Skylar Mays. UGA's Yante Maten reached 21 points on the final basket of the game which put the visiting team up, 61-60.

The Tigers are now 2-3 in SEC play and will travel to Vanderbilt Saturday.

