Parish by parish: Roadways, bridges closing due to freeze

The following bridges and roadways are closed to due dangerous conditions caused by freezing weather:

Bonnet Carre Spillway closed in both directions

DOTD has closed the left lanes (north and southbound) of the Hale Boggs Bridge. The right lanes remain open at this time.

The Causeway is closed due to poor visibility.

I-310 is closed. However, to access the Hale Boggs Bridge residents may use LA 48 and LA 18 (River Road).

I-55 is closed both Northbound and Southbound from Hwy 190 in Hammond to the Mississippi state line.

I-10 from Belle Terre Boulevard in Laplace to Power Boulevard in Kenner is closed in both directions.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces the closing of I-10 East and Westbound from LA 77 to LA 22. In spite of efforts to maintain the opening of Interstate 10 in both directions, the rapidly freezing temperatures across this stretch of interstate caused this stretch to be deemed impassable. Steep on and off-ramps as well as elevated roadways are concerns to public safety in icy conditions.

Other closures:

Bienville Parish:

LA 154 at Grice Rd. and Lakeview Circle closed

HWY 80 at Pete Lyons Rd. and Taylor Church Rd.



Bossier Parish:

I- 220 E at Exit 1B-1C; I-20; LA 3132 and Exit 17B; I-20 closed

HWY 154 at Grice Rd. and Lakeview Circle closed

HWY 3 at 1st St. closed

BENTON RD at Burns Drive and Fuller St. closed



Caddo Parish:

I- 220 E at Exit 1B-1C; I-20; LA 3132 and Exit 17B; I-20 closed

I- 49 N at Exit 206; I-20 and Exit 201: Inner Loop Expressway; LA 3132 closed

I-49 at Exit 215; LA 1 and Arkansas State Line closed



Calcasieu Parish:

I- 10 at Exit 29: North Lake Shore Drive and Exit 27 closed

I- 210 at Exit 1A-1B; I-10 and Exit 6A; LA 385 closed



East Baton Rouge Parish:

I-110 from I-10 to Scenic Hwy.

I-10 W at I-110

I-10 W at Highland



Grant Parish:

Hwy 8 at LA 1 and LA 1200 Thompson Rd. closed



Iberville Parish:

I 10 at Exit 103A-103B; I-49; US 167 and Exit 139: Bayou Rd.; Sidney Rd.; LA 77 closed



Lafayette Parish:

E I-10 at Exit 103A-103B; I-49; US 167 and Exit 139: Bayou Rd.; Sidney Rd. closed



Ouachita Parish:

I-20 E at Exit 116B: Jackson St. ramp closed

I-20 E at Exit 117A: Jackson St.; Hall St. ramp closed

I-20 E at Exit 116B: Jackson St. ramp closed

US 165 at Wood St. closed

I-20 E at Exit 116A: Coleman Ave. ramp closed

I-20 E at Exit 116A: Coleman Ave. and Exit 115: Stella St.; LA 34 ramp closed

DESIARD ST at South First Street and N. Grand St. closed

I-20 E at Exit 117A: Jackson St.; Hall St. LA 15 and Exit 117C: Quachita Avenue; US 165B ramp closed

I-20 E at Exit 116B: Jackson St. and Exit 117A: Jackson St.; Hall St.; LA 15 ramp closed

I-20 E at Exit 116A: Coleman Ave. and Exit 116B: Jackson St. ramp closed

I-20 E at Exit 120: Garrett Rd. and Exit 118A-118B; US 165 ramp closed



Point Coupee Parish:

LA HWY 10 – James Audubon Bridge closed



St. Landry Parish:

I-49 at Exit 19A-19B; US 190 and Exit 23; LA 744; US 167 closed

I-10 at Exit 103A-103B; I-49; US 167 and Exit 139: Bayou Rd.; Sidney Rd.; LA 77 St. Martin closed

Hwy 1 S at I-10 Phillip's Lane closed

I-10 at Exit 151: Lobdell Highway closed



Fox8live.com is updating this list as closures come in.

