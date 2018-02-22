Did you win the Powerball? Here are the numbers

Almost 300 Entergy customers are without power on the south shore due to gusty winds and bad weather.more>>
Almost 300 Entergy customers are without power on the south shore due to gusty winds and bad weather.more>>
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to close 17 more bays Thursday.more>>
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to close 17 more bays Thursday.more>>
A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect responsible for a sexual assault in St. John Parish.more>>
A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect responsible for a sexual assault in St. John Parish.more>>
People with certain types of autism will be able to get medical marijuana under a measure that passed it's first legislative test today.more>>
People with certain types of autism will be able to get medical marijuana under a measure that passed it's first legislative test today.more>>
Two people who bought lottery tickets in New Orleans are big winners after Wednesday's drawings, according to a report by NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.more>>
Two people who bought lottery tickets in New Orleans are big winners after Wednesday's drawings, according to a report by NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.more>>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.more>>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.more>>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.more>>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.more>>
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.more>>
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.more>>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.more>>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.more>>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.more>>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.more>>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.more>>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.more>>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.more>>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.more>>
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.more>>
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.more>>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.more>>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.more>>
There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with the products, but people are urged not to use them.more>>
There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with the products, but people are urged not to use them.more>>