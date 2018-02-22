Did you win the Powerball? Here are the numbers

Another jackpot is waiting for one lucky someone.

Wednesday's winning numbers are:

07-15-31-34-36, Powerball: 08, PowerPlay: 3x

The estimated jackpot is $246 million. The lump sum payment before taxes would be about $146.4 million, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

Should no winner step forward, the amount would grow larger.

The drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Wednesdays and Saturdays. Deadline to purchase tickets is 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.