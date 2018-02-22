NOPD: Armed robbery could be motive in shooting death of activist

New Orleans police believe that a Black Lives Matter activist from Charleston, SC was a victim of an attempted armed robbery when he was shot to death.

The NOPD is asking the public for assistance in helping solve the homicide case of Muhiydin Moye, which happened on Feb. 6 at about 1:24 a.m. in the 1900 block of Bienville St.

Officers found Moye lying on the ground there. The victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the right thigh. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

NOPD Homicide Detective Brett Mathes is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for this homicide are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP directly and can be eligible for the cash reward of up to $5000.

