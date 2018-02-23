Mayor Mitch Landrieu weighs in on national gun control debate

Following last week's massacre at a Florida high school, President Donald Trump addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday in Maryland, saying its time to make schools a harder target for attackers. He says declaring schools gun-free zones just puts students in more danger. And, he believes armed teachers would be a major deterrent.

"Well-trained, gun-adept teachers and coaches and people that work in those buildings, people that were in the Marines for 20 years and retired, people in the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Coast Guard, people that are adept with weaponry, with guns - they teach. I mean, I don't want to have 100 guards standing with rifles all over the school. You do a concealed carry permit," said Trump.

We asked Mayor Mitch Landrieu what he thinks about the push to arm teachers.

"Hardening assets is important, that we have to think about, and security measures unfortunately like we have at airports, so, I think everything has to be on the table. I think now is the time to put down the rhetoric and for us to really analyze there's a problem," said Landrieu.

Landrieu says while the right to bear arms is an important right, he says every Constitutional amendment is subject to reasonable restrictions. He says he would support a ban on assault weapons like AR-15s.

"The people that I know that have guns, and I'm one of them, always want to talk about responsible gun ownership. It's a part of our culture down here like hunting and fishing, but AR-15s are not, and using handguns to kill people just because you're mad at them are not," said Landrieu. "Waiting periods seem to make a lot of sense to me. I don't understand the need for AR-15s outside of a military zone. That doesn't seem to make a lot of sense."

Trump also addressed background checks Friday.

"We want to be very strong, very powerful on background checks, and especially as it pertains to the mentally ill," said Trump.

Copyright WVUE 2018. All rights reserved.