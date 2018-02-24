NOPD: Two men injured after argument turns into shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning double shooting in Treme.

Police say the incident happened Saturday just after 3 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Claiborne Avenue.

According to police, the two victims were having a conversation with a man when it turned into an argument. The man pulled out a semi-automatic weapon and began shooting at the victims. Both victims were struck.

One victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS and the second victim was taken to a local hospital by private conveyance. Both are listed in stable condition.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.