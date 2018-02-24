Holy Cross captures their first state title in soccer - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Holy Cross captures their first state title in soccer

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Holy Cross claimed their first state title in soccer by beating Beau Chene 3-1 in Division II. 

Ethan Garvey, Sebastian Aguilar, and Chad Cadiere netted goals for the Tigers. Holy Cross finished the season 20-3-2. 

