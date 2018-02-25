NOPD: Man shot after getting off Canal St. streetcar

The New Orleans Police Department says a man was shot after getting off of a streetcar Saturday night.

Police say the incident happened just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of North Lopez Street and Canal Street.

According to the victim, he was riding on the Canal St. streetcar when he got off at a stop. After getting off of the streetcar, he heard a gunshot. He then realized he was struck.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by private conveyance.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

