Saints, Pelicans owner Tom Benson remains in ICU

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson remains hospitalized in the ICU at Ochsner Medical Center battling the flu. Greg Bensel, a spokesperson for both the Saints and Pelicans tweeted an update on Mr. Benson, Sunday afternoon. 

In the tweet, Bensel says that Mr. Benson is stable. Bensel adds that his wife, Gayle thanks everyone for the support, well wishes and prayers.

Benson, who turned 90 in July, was admitted to Ochsner earlier in the week to receive treatment for flu symptoms. 

