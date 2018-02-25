Saints, Pelicans owner Tom Benson remains in ICU

New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson remains hospitalized in the ICU at Ochsner Medical Center battling the flu. Greg Bensel, a spokesperson for both the Saints and Pelicans tweeted an update on Mr. Benson, Sunday afternoon.

In the tweet, Bensel says that Mr. Benson is stable. Bensel adds that his wife, Gayle thanks everyone for the support, well wishes and prayers.

Update on Tom Benson

February 25, 2018



Mr. Benson remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Ochsner Medical Center and continues to get exemplary care for the flu. He is stable and Mrs. Benson thanks everyone for their kind support, prayers and well-wishes. — Greg Bensel (@GregBensel) February 25, 2018

Benson, who turned 90 in July, was admitted to Ochsner earlier in the week to receive treatment for flu symptoms.

