Report: 8-year-old robbed at gunpoint in Little Woods

An 8-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint in the Little Woods Saturday, according to our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

According to the report, the boy was approached by a man in the 7200 block of Culpepper Drive. The man demanded the boy give him his keys.

The man pulled a gun on the boy when he refused, and reportedly said, "Give me the keys or I will kill you."

According to the report, the boy gave him his keys and the man fled.

No arrests have been made at the time.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.