Report: 8-year-old robbed at gunpoint in Little Woods

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

An 8-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint in the Little Woods Saturday, according to our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune. 

According to the report, the boy was approached by a man in the 7200 block of Culpepper Drive. The man demanded the boy give him his keys.

The man pulled a gun on the boy when he refused, and reportedly said, "Give me the keys or I will kill you."

According to the report, the boy gave him his keys and the man fled.

No arrests have been made at the time. 

