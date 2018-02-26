Seven arrested after month-long narcotic investigation in St. Tammany

A month-long narcotics investigation led to the arrest of seven people.

On Friday, detectives with the task force executed a search warrant at 24622 Esquinance Street in Lacombe, a residence where Quinten Casnave, the focus of their investigation, had been known to be residing, according to the report.

At the time of the execution of the search warrant, several individuals left the residence in a pickup truck, which was later stopped by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s patrol units, the report said.

The subjects in the vehicle were later found to be in possession of suspected MDMA Ecstacy,and marijuana.

The occupants of the vehicle, Austin Folse, Matthew Schenck and Adelaide Sollberger of Mandeville were each arrested for possession of a schedule one MDMA and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Sollberger was also arrested for possession of marijuana.

The following individuals were arrested at the residence as a result of the investigation and were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Caleb D Pattison was charged with:

Creation or Operation of a Clandestine Lab (felony)

Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Illegal Use of CDS in the Presence of Persons Under (felony)

Quentin Z Casnave was charged with:

Possession of Sch. I CDS (LSD) (felony)

Possession of Sch. IV (Xanax) (felony)

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of Illegal CDS (felony)

Illegal Use of CDS in the Presence of Persons Under 17 (felony)

Devin C Aucoin was charged with:

Possession of Sch. I CDS (MDMA) (felony)

llegal Use of CDS in the Presence of Persons Under 17 (felony)

Melissa Pattison was charged with:

Possession of Sch. II (Meth) (felony)

Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor)

Possession of a Legend Drug (misdemeanor)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Illegal Use of CDS in Presence of Persons Under 17 (felony)

Possession of Firearm in the Presence of Illegal CDS (felony)

