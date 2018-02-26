Seven arrested after month-long narcotic investigation in St. Tammany

The district attorney of St. Tammany and Washington parishes said an assistant district attorney has been arrested and fired for stealing prescription pain medication from the office.more>>
Steve Scalise was honored as the 2018 Alumnus of the Year at Rummel High School today during the school’s Rummel Day ceremony.more>>
One more lovely day with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. High pressure remains in control through Tuesday with high temperatures still well above the normal of 74. The next big change comes Wednesday.more>>
The third time was not the charm for a pair of sales tax renewals that went down in defeat, and parish officials are reacting angrily and making dire predictions for the future.more>>
New Orleans police believe foul play may be involved the disappearance of a woman reported missing out of Central City.more>>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.more>>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.more>>
The Galveston County Health District said it’s working with the Department of State Health Services to figure out how many people are possibly at risk.more>>
Supporters of Miguel Perez say he should be given mental health treatment for PTSD. Perez turned to drugs to deal with his condition after two tours in Afghanistan.more>>
A Butler County babysitter is now charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old little girl who died earlier this month.more>>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.more>>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.more>>
It's been just over a year since the Perryton Fire burned 318,000 acres across multiple counties in the Texas Panhandle.more>>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.more>>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."more>>
