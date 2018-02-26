Pelicans rally for second game in a row to net sixth-consecutive win

One night after allowing Jrue Holiday to take the scoring spotlight, Anthony Davis returned to the top of the Pelicans' scoring ranks with 53 Monday against the Suns in a 125-116 victory. The sixth-straight win for Alvin Gentry's team improves their record to 34-26, good enough for 5th place in the Western Conference.

It wasn't smooth sailing initially as Phoenix's young team led by as much as 17 in the first half, just as Milwaukee did Sunday. Davis' front court mate, Emeka Okafor, tallied 14 points, the most in his recent stint with the team. John Ehret High product Elfrid Payton scored 16 in his first game in New Orleans as a member of the Suns.

New Orleans will depart for a 4-game road trip Tuesday and will start the West Coast swing Wednesday at San Antonio.

