Pelicans rally for second game in a row to net sixth-consecutive win

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
One night after allowing Jrue Holiday to take the scoring spotlight, Anthony Davis returned to the top of the Pelicans' scoring ranks with 53 Monday against the Suns in a 125-116 victory. The sixth-straight win for Alvin Gentry's team improves their record to 34-26, good enough for 5th place in the Western Conference.

It wasn't smooth sailing initially as Phoenix's young team led by as much as 17 in the first half, just as Milwaukee did Sunday. Davis' front court mate, Emeka Okafor, tallied 14 points, the most in his recent stint with the team. John Ehret High product Elfrid Payton scored 16 in his first game in New Orleans as a member of the Suns.

New Orleans will depart for a 4-game road trip Tuesday and will start the West Coast swing Wednesday at San Antonio.

  Pelicans finish strong against Mavs for 41st win of season

    With Jrue Holiday scratched Tuesday afternoon due to illness, the Pelicans complimented the usual dose of Anthony Davis with a variety of players normally reserved to fringe roles. 

  Report: Hurns tells radio station Saints have shown interest

    The Saints are in the market for a wide receiver and may be targeting the newly available Allen Hurns. Hurns told WFNZ in Charlotte that several teams, including the Saints, have shown interest in him. Jacksonville released Hurns, 26, Tuesday. He played in ten games last season and finished with 39 receptions, 484 yards and two touchdowns. He had his best season in 2015 when he had 1,031 yards and ten touchdowns. He signed a four-year, $40 million extension in 2016.

  Tulane primed for bowl game in 2018 with QB Banks returning

    Tulane missed out on a bowl game after this controversial call went against the Wave at SMU. Three months later, Tulane has moved on, and is ready to right the wrongs of 2017 this spring. "Last season didn't go as planned for any of us offensively. We fell short against SMU. We all have been excited to just get out here and correct our mistakes. A lot of games we beat ourselves. We just ready to show everybody the new team for next year," said Tulane quarterback Jonathan Banks.
