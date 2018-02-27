NOPD investigating two shootings minutes apart

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shootings.

In the first incident, a call was received at 11:45 p.m. reporting a male victim was shot in St. Roch near the intersection of St. Roch Avenue and North Johnson Street.

According to the report, the victim arrived at University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

In the second incident, a call was received at 11:51 p.m. when a male victim arrived at Tulane Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No further information is currently available.

