Judge Seeber Bridge and Belle Chasse Tunnel to close

Commuters traveling to and from St. Bernard Parish should plan for an alternate route.

The Judge Seeber Bridge is closed until 2:30 pm for maintenance. The bridge will close Wednesday and Thursday from 9 am to 2:30 pm.

Drivers can use St. Claude or Florida Avenue Bridges to get around the closure but be mindful of traffic delays. Extra time is recommended.

In Plaquemines Parish, the Belle Chasse Tunnel is set to close tonight and Wednesday night from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. for maintenance.

Motorists are urged to use the Judge Perez Bridge as an alternate.

