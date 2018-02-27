Bruce: Rain clearing out

FOX 8 viewer NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
Temperatures have warmed and humidity is on the increase today with just a small chance for a shower. Highs will reach the upper 70s during the afternoon with mostly cloudy conditions.
Tomorrow, highs will reach near record levels in the mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Our next front will arrive Thursday sparking up the chance for more clouds and a few showers.
Low humidity and sunshine will rule for Friday and Saturday behind the front. A few showers return on Sunday.
