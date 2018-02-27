Bruce: Rain clearing out

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

Temperatures have warmed and humidity is on the increase today with just a small chance for a shower. Highs will reach the upper 70s during the afternoon with mostly cloudy conditions.

Tomorrow, highs will reach near record levels in the mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Our next front will arrive Thursday sparking up the chance for more clouds and a few showers.

Low humidity and sunshine will rule for Friday and Saturday behind the front. A few showers return on Sunday.

For updates on the go, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.