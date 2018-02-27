David: February ends hot

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

This month has been our warmest February on record at the airport going back to 1946. Wednesday is the last day of the month and we may tie the record high of 84 degrees. A fitting end to a very hot month!

A cold front will arrive on Thursday and bring more seasonable early March weather for the end of the week and the weekend. Lows will return to the 40s and 50s over the weekend and highs will stay in the 60s to lower 70s.

Another cold front brings a rain chance but not until Tuesday of next week. It looks a cooler pattern will take over for the beginning of March bringing an end to the record heat.

