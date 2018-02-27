A mother, 2 sons arrested in connection with Mardi Gras shooting

Three additional suspects are in custody for a shooting that unfolded along the parade route on Mardi Gras Day. Two brothers, 18-year-old Jerald and 20-year-old Christopher Bordere, along with their mother, Tahitian Bordere, are all in custody. The three were busted inside a St. Bernard Parish hotel room.

“We really want to thank St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office for their swift action. They received information from their community and they immediately acted,” says NOPD Commander Nick Gernon.

Gernon believes Jerald Bordere pulled the trigger in the double shooting near Union Street and St. Charles Avenue. Police say it started when a fight broke out among 10 individuals. Two people were shot, one in the leg and the other in the head.

“Yesterday, he was still unconscious in ICU. He’s still in that manner. We haven’t been able to speak with him because of his injuries,” says Gernon.

Police, though, say surveillance pictures of the suspects running from the scene helped them to identify those involved.

“So, if you commit a crime down here in the Eighth District, you should know that you will likely be identified via surveillance video being put out,” says Gernon.

The NOPD believes both brothers were on the scene of the shooting Mardi Gras Day. They say their mother was harboring her sons.

“They were able to obtain a search warrant for the hotel they were staying in. Within that hotel room, they found two handguns, one of which was reported stolen from Jefferson Parish,” says Gernon.

All three suspects are booked with possession of a stolen firearm. Jerald Bordere is booked with attempted second-degree murder, while his brother and mother are facing charges of accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder in St. Bernard Parish.

