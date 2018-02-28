Shelby: Another record afternoon possible

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

We'll finish out the record-warm month of February on a fitting note. Another possibly record-setting afternoon is on tap with highs climbing into the mid 80s.

Tomorrow, a cold front will push toward the area bringing more clouds and a few showers. Highs will still reach the upper 70s ahead of the front, but cooler air will usher in behind it for the weekend. Beginning Friday morning, morning lows will return to the 40s and 50s and highs will stay in the 60s to lower 70s through Sunday.

With models trending drier for the late weekend and early next week, our next good chance for rain appears to be next Tuesday as another cold front approaches.

