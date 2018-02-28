Accident shuts down I-610 West - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Accident shuts down I-610 West

Written by: Kristi Coleman, Traffic Reporter
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

I-610 West at the I-10 split has shut down due to an accident.

New Orleans Police and Department of Transportation crews are on the scene. 

All traffic from New Orleans East must continue on I-10 West toward downtown until it clears. Extra time is recommended as delays are back to the Highrise. 

