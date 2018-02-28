Marrero man convicted of beating 84-year-old woman in search of money

A Marrero man was convicted Tuesday night of forcing his way into an 84-year-old woman’s home in search of money on New Year’s Eve 2016 and beating her until she lost consciousness.

According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office, Brandon Pike, 39, was found guilty of aggravated burglary and second-degree battery in connection with the crimes in the 6600 block of 16th Street in Marrero.

Pike walked past the woman’s Christmas decorations that adorned her front yard and kicked open the front door about 1:30 p.m., according to testimony presented during the daylong trial.

According to the report, once inside, he ordered the woman to give him her money.

When she said she had no money, he repeatedly punched her in her head, knocking her unconscious, before rummaging through her bedroom. He left the home with the woman’s television, according to his testimony.

“He beat her, all for a little television. That’s what he got out of it,” Assistant District Attorney Andrew DeCoste, who prosecuted with Lynn Schiffman, told jurors in opening statements.

According to the report, the woman regained consciousness and called a family member, who in turn notified a neighbor and asked him to check on her.

The neighbor found her on the living room floor, near the Christmas tree that still had gifts under it.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies found her with her left eye swollen shut, swelling on the left side of her face and dried blood in and around her left ear, Detective Carl Koppeis testified.

The victim recognized Pike by his first name, because she had seen him working at a local commodity store. According to the report, with the assistance of the victim’s family, Detective Koppeis was able to fully identify Pike, leading to his arrest outside a Marrero bingo hall.

Pike denied committing the crime. His public defender argued there was no physical evidence connecting her client to the crime and that the case was based on the identification of an elderly woman who was roused from her bed without her eye glasses when she was attacked, according to the report.

The Jefferson Parish jury deliberated about 1 ½ hours before returning with its verdict. Judge Donnie Rowan of the 24th Judicial District Court is scheduled to sentence Pike on March 16.

