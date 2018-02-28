LSU men's basketball drops overtime contest at South Carolina

The high of LSU clinching a winning regular season record a week ago has been washed away by two straight losses as the Tigers followed up their Saturday loss to Georgia with an 83-74 overtime defeat Wednesday at South Carolina.

Freshman guard Tremont Waters hit a three-point shot with five seconds left to tie the game at 72 but the Tigers' offense faltered in overtime while the Gamecocks pulled away to win. Waters led the team in scoring with 19 points on 6-of-15 shooting.

Will Wade's team falls to 7-10 in the SEC and 16-13 overall. They close out the regular season Saturday against Mississippi State.

