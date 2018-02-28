Pelicans beat Spurs to extend win streak to 7

Big shots lead to a big 121-116 win for the New Orleans Pelicans, over the Spurs, Wednesday night in San Antonio. An ally-oop from Jrue Holiday to Anthony Davis gave the Pels their first lead of the game, 114-113, late in the fourth quarter.

Then, when they were down two, E'twaun Moore stepped up and buried a deep three pointer that gave the Pels the lead for good. The 121-116 win was the Pelicans seventh-straight and brought them to within a half-game of the Spurs for the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings.

Their seven-game win streak is the franchise longest since they won nine in a row back in 2011.

The Pelicans four-game road trip will continue Sunday when they visit the Dallas Mavericks.

