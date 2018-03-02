Bonnet Carre Spillway could be forced to operate in coming weeks

The Army Corps of Engineers may be forced to operate the Bonnet Carre Spillway in the coming weeks.

The river is already high and is expected to rise another three feet by March 14.

That would put the river at just about the trigger point for operating the spillway.

That giant relief value on the river prevents flooding downstream.

As the forecast is updated each day, a corps spokesperson said the odds of operating the spillway go up.

