NOPD stresses locking cars as burglaries rise in NOE

The New Orleans Police Department said car burglaries in New Orleans East are way up, and most of those cases involve unlocked cars.

As they work to solve the cases, they are stressing the importance of locking car doors.

The NOPD 7th district commanders said car burglaries are the biggest hurdle right now.

So far this year, car burglaries rose 46 percent across New Orleans East. That is compared to the same time period last year.

Recently, the NOPD saw as many as 40 car burglaries in a short period of time in New Orleans East.

The NOPD worked a joint investigation with St. Bernard Parish where it is believed the same individuals were operating there.

With that investigation, St. Bernard deputies arrested six people. One suspect was captured as he was burglarizing a vehicle in Chalmette, according to the report.

The NOPD made three additional rest in that case.

The 7th district commander said in most of the car burglaries, the car doors were simply left unlocked and several guns were stolen as a result.

NOPD stresses that shooting in New Orleans East are down 78 percent and armed robberies are also down 52 percent.

