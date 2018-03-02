Bruce: Feels more like March

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

As cooler air continues to pour into the area today, expect fantastic conditions. Lots of sunshine with low humidity and comfortable temperatures will remain through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, while overnight lows will fall to the 40s and 50s.

Clouds will increase on Monday as another, stronger cold front approaches. There are some differences in timing but it should arrive by Tuesday with rain likely. A chilly breeze spreading across the area by mid-week keeping highs struggling to get out of the 50s. Morning lows will reach the 30s and 40s by the late part of next week, but no freezes are forecast at this time.

For updates on the go, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.