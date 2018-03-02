David: More cold air coming - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

David: More cold air coming

Written by: David Bernard, Chief Meteorologist
Source: Flickr Commons Source: Flickr Commons
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Lots of sunshine with low humidity and comfortable temperatures will remain through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, while overnight lows will fall to the 40s and 50s.

Clouds will increase on Monday as another, stronger cold front approaches. There are some differences in timing but it should arrive by Tuesday with rain likely.

A chilly breeze spreading across the area by mid-week keeping highs struggling to get out of the 50s. Morning lows will reach the 30s and 40s by the late part of next week, but no freezes are forecast at this time.

Wednesday through Friday will be sunny, cool and dry.

