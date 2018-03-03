NOPD reports two separate robberies near Bourbon St. and Royal S - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

NOPD reports two separate robberies near Bourbon St. and Royal St. Friday

Written by: Tiffany Baptiste, Assignment Editor/Digital Content Producer
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate robberies near Bourbon Street and Royal Street Friday.

Police say the first robbery happened just after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Bourbon St.

The victim told police he was walking down St. Louis Street when he was approached by two unknown black males. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and told the victim, “Don’t try anything.” The other suspect then went into the victim’s pocket and took his wallet and cash.

The two suspects were last seen fleeing down St. Louis St. to Royal St. and then in an unknown direction.

Police reported the second robbery just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Bourbon St. and St. Louis St.

According to the victim, she was walking down Bourbon St. when an unknown black male approached her from behind, snatched her purse off of her shoulder and fled.

If anyone has any information about these two robberies, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.  

