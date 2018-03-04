Pelicans get eighth-straight win after topping Mavericks in Dallas

Four days after a comeback win in San Antonio against the Spurs, the Pelicans continued their winning ways, Sunday, following a 126-109 road victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans (36-26) with a game-high 30 points. Anthony Davis recorded 23 points and 13 rebounds, while Nikola Mirotic put up 24 points.

The Mavericks (19-45) were led by Dirk Nowitzki and Dennis Smith, Jr. who each had 23 points.

The Pelicans will look to make it nine in a row, Tuesday, in Los Angeles against the Clippers. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. central.

