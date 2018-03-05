JP officials investigating armed robbery at Raising Canes

Jefferson Parish deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a fast food chain in Metairie.

According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, an armed robbery took place in the parking lot of a Raising Cane's store at 4036 Veterans Blvd on Sunday.

One man sustained non-life threatening minor injuries in the incident, according to the report.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.