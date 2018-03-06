Man shot to death in Gert Town

The NOPD is investigating a homicide that claimed the life of a man in the Gert Town area.

Second District officers responded to a call reporting an aggravated battery by shooting that was confirmed at 3:33 a.m. in the 3400 block of Pine St. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the scene.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine an official cause of death and release the victim's name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Debra Normand is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

