Saints: Tom Benson showing signs of improvement; remains hospitalized

The Saints organization released a short statement on the condition of owner Tom Benson, who has been hospitalized with the flu:

Mr. Benson remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Ochsner Medical Center. He remains in stable condition and has shown signs of improving. Mrs. Benson once again thanks everyone for their continued support and prayers.

Benson was admitted to the hospital in late February.

He turned 90 in July.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.