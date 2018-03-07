Pelicans dispatch Clippers, extend winning streak to 9 games

Anthony Davis and the Pelicans extended their win streak to nine games. Source: N.O. Pelicans

The Pelicans extended their win streak to nine games, after a 121-116 victory over the Clippers. It's the Pels longest winning streak since the 2010-11 season. The former Hornets racked up ten straight wins that season.

Anthony Davis finished the contest with 41 points,13 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. He briefly left the game in the second quarter with a rib contusion, but returned to the lineup at the start of the third quarter.

Jrue Holiday racked up 19 points and 17 assists. Rajon Rondo and Nikola Mirotic both chipped in with 13 points.

The Pelicans (37-26) currently hold the fourth-seed in the Western Conference. New Orleans visits Sacramento tonight for a 9 p.m. tip. Alvin Gentry's squad is 20-14 on the road.

