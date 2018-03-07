Report: NOPD officer stole AirPods from Metairie Apple Store

A New Orleans police officer is accused of stealing a pair of AirPods wireless earphones from the Apple Store inside Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

The report said Jefferson Parish deputies issued NOPD Patrol Officer Ayona McGilberry, 24, of Metairie, a summons for misdemeanor theft on Monday.

McGilberry, who joined the department in July 2016, has resigned, according to the report.

McGilberry was at the store in full uniform on Monday to have her phone repaired, Rivarde told NOLA.com. She asked an Apple Store employee about the AirPods, but decided she would buy them at a later time, according to the report.

"She grabbed them on her way out of the store and walked out with them," Rivarde said in the report.

The report said McGilberry was no longer in the mall when Sheriff's Office deputies arrived, but because she had just had her phone repaired, Apple Store employees had her name and contact information.

