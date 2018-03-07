AFR: Free agent targets #8 Trey Burton

The Saints are in need of a tight end. Source: Mark LaGrange

Coming in at No. 8 eight on our free agent countdown is Philadelphia Eagles tight-end Trey Burton.

Burton is versatile, and caught 23 passes and five touchdowns in 2017. He even threw one in the Super Bowl 52 to quarterback Nick Foles. Burton has played in the NFL for four seasons.

Burton played quarterback at the University of Florida.

