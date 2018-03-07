NOPD investigating shooting in Milan - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

NOPD investigating shooting in Milan

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Milan Wednesday morning. 

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of South Liberty Street.

According to the report, a male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg.

New Orleans EMS is on the scene to treat the victim.

No additional information is available at this time.

