2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

On behalf of everyone at WVUE FOX 8, we are excited to once again share with you the opportunity to help in the fight against childhood cancer! We ask you to join us in the Annual New Orleans St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, in our mission to raise over $1,500,000 dollars for the kids of St. Jude!

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house is once again being constructed by Hyman L. Bartolo Jr. Contractors, Inc. This beautiful house is located in Lakeview. With an estimated value of $600,000, this brand new house features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and is approximately 3,000 sq. ft.

As an additional incentive, everyone who reserves a ticket on Thursday, March 8 will be entered to win a $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, 1,422 tickets have been sold.

To reserve your ticket(s) today, please visit dreamhome.org or call (800) 327-2559.

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer!

You could win a house. You will make a difference.

