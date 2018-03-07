UNO advances to second round of Southland Conference Tournament

UNO began their defense of the Southland Men's Basketball Tournament Championship, Wednesday, with an 83-76 win over last year's runners-up, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Mark Slessinger's team led by 14 at the half before the Islanders cut the lead in half down the stretch of the game. While A&M-CC got a game-high 29 points from Joseph Kilgore, UNO was led by a three-headed attack of Damion Rosser, Ezekiel Charles and Scott Plaisance, who each had double digits in scoring.

The Privateers will be back in action Thursday at 5 PM, as they take on 4th-seeded Sam Houston State, a team they lost a 57-54 contest to in late February.

