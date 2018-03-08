Pels match franchise record with tenth-straight win

The Pelicans extend their winning streak to ten games. (Source: N.O. Pelicans)

The Pelicans extended their win streak to ten games, with a dominating 114-101 win over the Kings. The ten-game win streak matches a franchise record set back in the 2010-11 season. The Pels also own a seven-game road winning streak.

Anthony Davis only logged 23 minutes in the contest, but still racked up 17 points, five rebounds, and five blocks. Davis came down awkwardly on his ankle in the third quarter, and never returned to the lineup. X-rays on his ankle came back negative. The organization is calling it an ankle sprain.

Nikola Mirotic contributed off the bench with a double-double, 26 points and 10 rebounds. Jrue Holiday filled up with score sheet with 23 points and seven assists.

The win in Sacramento improves the Pels record to 38-26. New Orleans holds the fourth spot in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans host the Wizards Friday night at the Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m.

