Pels match franchise record with tenth-straight win

The Pelicans extended their win streak to ten games, with a dominating 114-101 win over the Kings.more>>
Scores of people turned out today at Notre Dame Seminary to bid farewell to former New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson in public and private visitations.more>>
The losing streak is over for LSU. The Tigers hadn't beaten Tulane in the last four tries, dating back to the 2016 season.more>>
Jrue Holiday returned to the Pelicans' lineup Wednesday against the Pacers but was outshone by fellow guard E'Twaun Moore whose 23 points came on 10-of-15 shooting.more>>
Drew Brees, Anthony Davis and Sean Payton will serve as honorary pallbearers for former New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson.more>>
