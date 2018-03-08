I-10 traffic snarled - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

I-10 traffic snarled

Written by: Kristi Coleman, Traffic Reporter
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Plan extra time traveling to the west bank or downtown. 

Traffic is really heavy on both sides of I-10 due to a school bus breakdown. It's stopped in the right on US 90 B West of the Crescent City Connection.

Delays on I-10 East are back to Bonnabel while traffic heading west is back to St. Bernard.

Extra time is recommended. 

