AFR: Free agent target #3 Bashaud Breeland

Bashaud Breeland would be a possible option at cornerback. Source: Mark LaGrange

At No. three we head to our nation's capital with cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Breeland was drafted in the fourth-round back in 2014, but became an immediate contributor. With eight career interceptions in four seasons, Breeland is now considered a legitimate NFL starting cornerback.

In last season's matchup with the Saints, Breeland had three pass break ups and three tackles.

The question is how much would he cost on the open market. The website Spotrac estimates he would command about seven million dollars a season. Not a terribly high number for a starting cornerback.

With the saints in the market for one, Breeland just might be the type of player they need.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.