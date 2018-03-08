Report: Saints planning private workout with QB Baker Mayfield

Saints are among a host of NFL teams scheduling a private workout with Heisman Trophy winner. Source: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | Times-Picayune

The Saints are among a host of NFL teams scheduling a private workout with Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield. That's according to a story by Sports Illustrated.

The workout with Mayfield would take place in Norman, Oklahoma, after the Sooners pro day next Wednesday.

FOX 8 Sports reported last week the Saints conducted a formal interview with the former Oklahoma quarterback at the NFL combine.

Drew Brees is currently out of contract with the Black and Gold. Brees needs to sign a new deal before free agency begins next Wednesday.

