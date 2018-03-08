Report: Saints planning private workout with QB Baker Mayfield - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Report: Saints planning private workout with QB Baker Mayfield

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Saints are among a host of NFL teams scheduling a private workout with Heisman Trophy winner. Source: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | Times-Picayune Saints are among a host of NFL teams scheduling a private workout with Heisman Trophy winner. Source: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | Times-Picayune
(WVUE) -

The Saints are among a host of NFL teams scheduling a private workout with Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield. That's according to a story by Sports Illustrated. 

The workout with Mayfield would take place in Norman, Oklahoma, after the Sooners pro day next Wednesday.

FOX 8 Sports reported last week the Saints conducted a formal interview with the former Oklahoma quarterback at the NFL combine.

Drew Brees is currently out of contract with the Black and Gold. Brees needs to sign a new deal before free agency begins next Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Source: Saints have not scheduled workout with Baker Mayfield; may not happen

    Source: Saints have not scheduled workout with Baker Mayfield; may not happen

    Source: Saints have not scheduled private workout with Mayfield. (Source: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Source: Saints have not scheduled private workout with Mayfield. (Source: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    The Saints were reportedly one of the teams that wanted a private workout with Oklahoma quarterback, Baker Mayfield. But a source told FOX 8 sports that one has not been scheduled yet and it may not happen.  

    more>>

    The Saints were reportedly one of the teams that wanted a private workout with Oklahoma quarterback, Baker Mayfield. But a source told FOX 8 sports that one has not been scheduled yet and it may not happen.  

    more>>

  • Saints offseason workout schedule released

    Saints offseason workout schedule released

    Drew Brees and the Saints will be back on Airline Drive on April 16th. Source: FOX 8 ImageDrew Brees and the Saints will be back on Airline Drive on April 16th. Source: FOX 8 Image
    Drew Brees and the Saints will be back on Airline Drive on April 16th. Source: FOX 8 ImageDrew Brees and the Saints will be back on Airline Drive on April 16th. Source: FOX 8 Image
    Get the calendar out Saints players, the offseason schedule is set. Workouts begin April 16th. They're not mandatory for the Black and Gold, but attendance is highly encouraged. Organized team activities begin May 22 for Sean Payton's squad. The Saints are scheduled for 10 OTA's. May 22-24, May 29-31, and June 4-7. These workouts are also not mandatory. The mandatory minicamp takes place June 12-14 (Tuesday-Thursday). Mandatory minicamp workouts are usually open to the public. ...more>>
    Get the calendar out Saints players, the offseason schedule is set. Workouts begin April 16th. They're not mandatory for the Black and Gold, but attendance is highly encouraged. Organized team activities begin May 22 for Sean Payton's squad. The Saints are scheduled for 10 OTA's. May 22-24, May 29-31, and June 4-7. These workouts are also not mandatory. The mandatory minicamp takes place June 12-14 (Tuesday-Thursday). Mandatory minicamp workouts are usually open to the public. ...more>>

  • LSU's Hilliard named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

    LSU's Hilliard named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

    (Source: WAFB)(Source: WAFB)

    LSU's Ma'Khail Hilliard has been named this week's SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.

    more>>

    LSU's Ma'Khail Hilliard has been named this week's SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly