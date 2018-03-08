LSU falls to Mississippi State in 1st round of SEC Tournament

LSU's comeback needed one more stop and one more made basket. They'd get neither and their season is over as they lost to Mississippi St. 80-77, Thursday.

A slow start to the game found the Tigers down by 16 at the break. And that's when the light finally went on for Will Wades team. Led by Tremont Waters, who poured in a game-high 28-points, the Tigers cut the Bulldogs lead to one with nine seconds left to play.

But, Mississippi State's ensuing possession was not only a press-breaker but a back-breaker as Nick Weatherspoon slammed home the games final bucket and slammed close the Tigers season.

LSU finishes the season 17-14 and will await word on their post-season opportunities, with the NIT a possibility.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.