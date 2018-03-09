Slidell Police Department employee accidentally leaves gun in child's backpack

A gun was found in a Slidell preschooler's backpack Thursday, according to Slidell police.

The weapon was found in an Apple Tree Preschool's student backpack. A letter was sent to parents notifying them of the incident.

The father of the student, who is an employee at the Slidell Police Department, told police that he left the unloaded weapon in his child's backpack by accident.

According to the report, the father was moving stuff out of his car and accidentally left the pistol in the backpack.

Police said the child did not know about the gun in the backpack.

The incident was investigated, and police said that it was an "honest mistake" and no criminal violations were found.

The Slidell Police Department issued the following statement regarding the incident:

"Several questions have been asked in reference to an incident that occurred at Apple Tree Preschool in Slidell, yesterday morning. While checking school bags, a teacher located an unloaded pistol in a child’s backpack. The child’s father, who is an employee of the Slidell Police Department, put the unloaded weapon in a backpack when moving from his vehicle to his home. The child inadvertently brought the backpack to school. The gun was unloaded and never posed a threat to anyone at the school. The school contacted all necessary agencies, including the Slidell Police Department, about the incident. As per protocol, the matter is under internal investigation by the Slidell Police Department."

Apple Tree Preschool checks student's backpacks every day as part of their standard procedures.

