AFR: Free agent target #2 Tyler Eifert

At No. two is Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert. Eifert's ability is undeniable, but his durability is an issue. He's only played in 39 games in five seasons..

When healthy, he's one of the best pass-catching tight ends in football. In 2015, he had 52 catches and scored 13 touchdowns.

Eifert plays a position of need for the Saints. The question is, is he worth signing given his injury-history? That like most signings, will depend on the cost. Spotrac estimates his value on the open market to be $7.6 million dollars a season.

If that price is right for the Saints, Eifert may be an option when free agency rolls around.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.