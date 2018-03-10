Woman carjacked in St. Roch neighborhood

The New Orleans Police Department says a woman was carjacked Friday afternoon in the St. Roch neighborhood.

Police say the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Treasure Street and Music Street.

According to the victim, she was in her vehicle stopped at the location when a black vehicle backed up to her. A suspect got outside of the vehicle with a gun, walked up to her vehicle, put a gun to her head and told her to get out of the vehicle. The victim complied and suspect fled in her vehicle followed by the black vehicle.

If anyone has any information about this carjacking, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

